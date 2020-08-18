Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira and his Chicago Fire teammates are focused ahead of the return of the regular Major League Soccer season in the United States.

Azira says the group is set and mentally in position to get on with their Thursday 20th August duel against Columbus Crew at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus.

“The group is feeling ready, we are just trying to focus and take it day by day, trying to get ready for this because I think it is exciting to be back and to be able to play in the regular season,” Azira told Chicago Fire Media.

Asked whether the group was motivated especially after the devastating Covid-19 peak in the US, Azira re-echoed the team’s committment; “This is what we love to do.

“This what we signed up for. We always look forward to being here everyday.”

Azira has just returned to the outfit after missing the club’s trip to Florida for the MLS is Back Tournament.

Uganda Cranes’ midfielder Micheal Azira

He had picked up an eye injury in the club’s final training session before the team left Bridgeview for the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort.

About the MLS is Back Tournament (courtesy of Wikipedia)

The MLS is Back Tournament was a one-off tournament during the 2020 Major League Soccer season to mark the league’s return to action after being suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 26 Major League Soccer teams, 24 participated in the tournament; FC Dallas and Nashville SC withdrew after several of their players tested positive for COVID-19 just before their first matches.

The tournament was held behind closed doors from July 8 to August 11, 2020, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando.

The tournament featured a group stage, which was counted toward the 2020 MLS regular season standings, followed by knockout rounds.

The tournament champion, Portland Timbers, qualified for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.