Vipers Sports Club has appointed Steven Mulindwa as the General Manager.

Mulindwa has been the Logistics Manager at the club for the past two years.

A holder of the Master’s Degree in International Business and Economics from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, Mulindwa will oversee general duties of the club.

He will also lead the core research team that will be charged with holding the club vision of becoming the best club on the continent as well as managing the institution’s estates.

I am grateful for the new appointment and with the versatile team we have, I know we can support each other to always work and achieve the vision of the club. My office door will always be open for new ideas that we can implement Steven Mulindwa, General Manager

The General Manager will report directly to the club president and Board of Directors carrying on other duties as assigned by the above offices within the club structures.

Our dream is to become a first-class footballing club on the continent and we can achieve our goal with the kind of management we are putting in place. Steven is young but visionary and energetic. He can take us miles with his experience Lawrence Mulindwa, Vipers President

The development comes at a time when Vipers also confirmed the appointment of retired FIFA Referee Charles Masembe as the sporting director on a three-year tenure.

Also, Simon Peter Njuba is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Vipers will represent Uganda at the CAF Champions League.

Profile:

Name: Steven Mulindwa

Age: 24 Years

Education: Primary School: Kings Way PS (P1-P7), O’ Level: Namilyango College (S1-S4), A’ Level: St Mary’s Kitende (S5-S6), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Makerere University (Bachelor’s Degree), Business Management – University of Surrey, UK Master’s Degree International Business and Economics – University Of Surrey, UK

Previous Role:Logistics & Procurement Manager – Vipers Sports Club