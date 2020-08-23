Goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato is in transit from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi to Dar es salaam city in Tanzania ahead of his anticipated move to Namungo Football Club.

The development comes after the successful negotiations that the player’s representative Simon Peter Musoke and Namungo Football Club had over the previous days.

Sebwato and Musoke are both expected in Dar es salaam on Sunday, 23rd August 2020 ahead of the official unveiling ceremony.

This comes with the news of the Ugandan goalkeeper terminating his employment contract at Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Sports Club, alongside another Ugandan, Brian Kayanja.

Nicholas Ssebwato Credit: John Batanudde

Ssebwato had joined Sofapaka in January 2020 from Bright Stars Football Club in Uganda.

He has also previously played at Sports Club Villa and Onduparaka in the Uganda Premier League.

He is therefore experienced enough to play a steering role at Namungo who will represent Tanzania in the 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup, just like Azam.

Champions Simba and Young Africans shall feature in the CAF Champions League.

In case the deal is finalized, Sebwato will join two other Ugandans Joseph Zziwa and goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba who joined Biashara United two days ago.

Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (Azam) and Boban Zirintusa (Mtibwa Sugar) are other players in the Tanzanian league.