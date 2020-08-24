Vipers Sports Club has confirmed the full list of players who have been released.

So far, there are 15 players who have been officially released and one loaned (Brian Kalumba).

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan, Dan Birikwalira, Joseph Janjali, Dickens Okwir, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Duncan Seninde, Farouk Musisi, Tom Masiko, Brian Nkuubi, Steven Mukwala, Tito Okello, Fred Atuhwera, Brian Kalumba, Baden Mujahid were all shown the exit door whilst Fahad Bayo was sold off.

Steven Mukwala and Tom Masiko were released

Most of the players let go had been loaned to different clubs before the final decision to release them was effected.

Tito Okello Credit: John Batanudde

Mukwala had been loaned to Maroons and performed well, top-scoring the scoring charts with 15 goals as the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Birikwalira had been loaned initially to Bright Stars (2018-19 season) before the loan was extended to Kyetume in the next season (2019-20).

Dan Bilikwalira Credit: John Batanudde

Masiko and Kiyemba were loaned to Wakiso Giants, Okwir at Paidha Black Angels and Mujahid at Ndejje University.

The Venoms sold striker Fahad Bayo to Israel’s FC Ashdod.

The club wishes all the departing players the best of luck at their next destinations and thanks them for what they have done at Kitende. Vipers Statement

Fahad Bayo (right) in action against SC Villa

Possible Destinations

Striker Kalumba will be loaned to a club yet to be named, pending negotiations.

Mukwala is headed to URA whilst Okello had left for greener pastures beyond the border lines of Uganda.

Recruitment

Vipers has so far brought on board Disan Galiwango (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Jamil Kalisa (Bright Stars), and David Bagoole (Busoga United).

Vipers clinched the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League title, having amassed 54 points, from 25 matches as the season was abruptly called off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.