Uganda Cranes striker Fahad Aziz Bayo left the country on Monday for Israel where he is supposed to join his new club Ashdod.

With Entebbe International Airport still closed down, Bayo needed a special VIP arrangement to fly out.

He is expected to reach Israel on Tuesday, 11th August 2020 prior to the official welcome and induction to the new club.

The energetic center forward will then be expected to join the teammates for the pre-season training.

Bayo signed a four-year employment contract with Ashdod where another Ugandan, Denis Timothy Awany, plays.

The gangly center forward scored 12 league goals to inspire Vipers to the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League title.

Fahad Bayo gestures during Vipers’ clash against Sports Club Villa at Mandela National Stadium

Last year, Bayo also scored for the Uganda Cranes during the home 2-0 victory at the Mandela National Stadium in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He was also part of the Uganda Cranes team that lifted the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

A former student at footballing hub Kibuli Secondary School, Bayo has previously played for Proline before he departed for Zambia’s Buildcon.

After a season in Zambia, Bayo decided to return home and join Vipers for the 2019-20 season.

His positional sense, quick runs on and off the ball as well as the venomous shot elevated him above many strikers in the country.