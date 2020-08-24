Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has intensified the quest for striker Dickens Okwir.

Newly named UPDF head coach Kefa Kisala is a keen admirer of the center forward who spent the whole of last season at West Nile based FUFA Big League outfit Paidha Black Angels.

Okwir was an active Vipers Sports Club player with a running employment contract that has been mutually terminated.

According to the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro, the army side had officially written to Vipers’ management inquiring about the striker’s availability, and other players who could be acquired on loan.

“Yes. We wrote to Vipers Sports Club asking for the availability of striker Dickens Okwir and other players who could be provided first on loan or even a permanent basis,” Miiro disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

A positive response is expected to be heard from the Venoms earliest this week since they appear to be having so many players whom they would wish to accord as much playing time as possible.

The other players in the same box include forward Brian Kalumba, Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye and others.

UPDF has already secured several players as defender Ronnie Kisekka, bow-legged midfielder Gadaffi Gadihno, Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, Simon Mbaziira and the goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera among others.

Meanwhile, Kawowo Sports has also established that management is yet to decide on the prospect of acquiring any of two left backs; Arafat Galiwango and Issa Mubiru.

Galiwango was at Police last season and at one stage in the player’s transfer market had been linked to the tax collectors, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Mubiru played at relegated Tooro United during the previous season.

UPDF is also reportedly interested in Onduparaka goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa to provide healthy competition between Douglas Kisembo who penned an extension recently and the newly acquired Kyamera.

The army funded club confirmed Kisala as head coach to replace another former ex-international Steven Bogere.

Kisala is yet to confirm the backroom working team although sources indicate that Simeon Masaba and Saka Mpiima were earlier recruited.

UPDF was promoted from the FUFA Big League in May 2020 after topping the Rwenzori group of the second division table standings when the football season was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.