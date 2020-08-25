West Nile based Uganda Premier League entity Onduparaka Football Club has completed the signing of striker Gabriel Matata.

The 19-year-old striker joins the Caterpillars from Mvara Boys, a Regional League club in Arua.

Matata signed a year long deal with Onduparaka, that will be coached by Vialli Bainomugisha.

Before playing for Mvara Boys, Matata had also featured at the Onduparaka Junior Team, hitherto tagged Ondunyiri during the 2018-19 season.

Before agreeing to join Onduparaka, Matata had been linked to a number of Uganda Premier League clubs including Express and Bright Stars.

Onduparaka has also signed creative midfielder Bonny Musema, roving right back Jerry Jakisa Kennedy Atibuni, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opio, Jasper Okello among others.

By the time, the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Onduparaka was 8th with 31 points from 25 matches played as Vipers were declared champions.