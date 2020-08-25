Striker Tito Okello arrived in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday, 24th August 2020 prior to the official unveiling at Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia Sports Club.

The development followed the collapse of talks between the forward and Vipers management for a possible extension of the contract.

He then had to weigh the different options presented to him before making the decision to travel to Kenya.

Okello had joined Vipers at the start of the 2018-19 season after a brief spell at Benefica De Macau.

Tito Okello Credit: John Batanudde

The hardworking forward had earlier played at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), BUL, and had a spell at Tanzania’s African Lyon.

When Tito Okello is finally unveiled at Gor Mahia, he will join the swelling list of Ugandans to have featured at Kenya’s most successful club.

Okello won the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League title with Vipers, in a season that was abruptly ended with five matches to play because of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He is best remembered for the hat-trick scored against BUL during Vipers 3-2 victory away at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Others in the recent times are; Jimmy Bageya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Khalid Aucho, Erisa Ssekisambu, Hashim Ssempala, Juma Balinya among others.