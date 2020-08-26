Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit UPDF has completed the capture of left-footed forward Jesse Kajuba on a two-year deal.

The development was confirmed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro on Tuesday, 25th August 2020.

“We have brought Jesse Kajuba. We believe he will have an impact at the club,” Miiro stated of the forward.

Jesse Kajuba signs the employment contract with UPDF Football Club in Bombo (Credit: Ashraf Miiro)

Last season, Kajuba played at Masindi based Dove Football Club in the FUFA Big League before they were relegated after a dismal showing.

Although the club struggled, Kajuba stood out with outstanding individual performances.

Jesse Kajuba scores off his lethal left foot from the right wing

He has formerly played at Edgars Youth Academy in the Kampala 4th Division League before he ventured into the murky semi-professional waters in Kenya where he featured at Morohoni Youth and Sofapaka Sports Club.

Besides ball playing and getting involved in team play, Kajuba’s lethal left foot is a handful for the opposition as he shoots at will from all angles and distances.

He joins the earlier signings for the army club as goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, James Begesa, Ronnie Kisekka, Simon Mbaziira, Gadaffi Gadinho, and Ibrahim Wammanah.

Meanwhile, the club also agreed to renew the employment contract of Andrew Waiswa and goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo.

UPDF is also in advanced stages to secure the signatures of left-back Issa Mubiru and striker Dickens Okwir.

Former Uganda Cranes international Kefa Kisala will manage the club as head coach.

Kisala is expected to confirm his assistants in the coming days with a big possibility of retaining the earlier recruited Saka Mpiima as trainer.

The position of first assistant could be taken by Simeon Masaba or any other person.