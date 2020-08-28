At the advent of this week, winger Duncan Sseninde completed the initial talks and negotiations with free spending Police Football Club.

The diminutive albeit effective player has been a free agent since his loan spell at Wakiso Giants (from Wakiso Giants) ended at the close of the 2019-20 football season.

Kawowo Sports established through the player’s representative Hakim Kasirye, that a two year employment contract will be given to the 24 year old at Police.

Sseninde joins the ever swelling collection of players at Police following the earlier arrival of goalkeepers Tom Ikara and Derrick Ochan, Muwadda Mawejje, Tonny Mawejje, Frank Tumwesigye, Hassan Muhammod, Eric Ssenjobe as well as Arnold Sembuya.

Experienced and a committed soul, Sseninde brings healthy competition to Abdallah Mubiru’s side especially in the demanding final third department of the playing field.

The demand for the ball from the center forwards Hood Kaweesa and Ben Ocen will therefore call for an urgent supply chain from the midfielders.

With Sseninde signed and officially brought on board, Police has steady assurance that his experienced legs still can afford the energetic dribbles, passing and enviable crosses.

He is expected to push youngsters Musa Matovu, Arnold Sembuya, Yusuf Ssozi and the newly acquired Frank Zagga Tumwesigye to deliver the goods home.

After all, one wing, Police also has options of Yusuf Ssozi and new recruit Muwadda for the donkey work especially from the right flank.

Duncan Sseninde his unveiling ceremony in 2015 at Vipers Sports Club

Sseninde had joined Vipers in the 2015-16 season before being loaned out to the Purple Sharks in 2019.

Before making a grand arrival at Vipers, he had featured at Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Winners of the Uganda Premier League in 2005, Police has embarked on a mission possible for silverware on the big platform after their 2006 success script at the CECAFA clubs championship.

The old legion of players who have successfully renewed their employment contracts include; Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, Yusuf Ssozi, Johnson Odong, Mubarak Nsubuga, Musa Matovu, Bashir Kabuye, young goalkeeper Sammon Oloka and Ruben Kimera.

The club also reportedly held talks with veteran left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi.

Last season, Police nearly drowned in the relegation waters after inconsistent performances.