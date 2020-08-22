As a door gracefully closes in life, another definitely is bound to provide a wide opening with fruitful opportunities and fresh blessings.

Barely 24 hours after Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu met with goalkeeper Derrick Ochan and three other players to notify them about their ill fate at the club, another platform has been provided.

Management of Police Football Club has agreed with Ochan who spent five seasons at Vipers Sports Club, winning two league titles with the Venoms in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons.

He is expected to bring that worthwhile competition in the goalkeeping department where another new signings Tom Ikara and teenager Sammon Oloka have been also lured on board as well.

As a goalkeeper, Ochan has proved to many that he is an excellent game reader, a team organizer with that crucial command expected of a goalkeeper as well as an entity that matters where it is appropriate.

Derrick Ochan while at Vipers

He is endowed with that quick reaction off the line to thwart one against one situations, blessed with the right timing to tame the dangerously swung in flying crosses and he is a key pillar during restart of play given the fact that Police builds play from the backline fearlessly at all times.

Ochan was the difference and a key pillar when Acholi Province lifted the 2019 FUFA Drum Championship at the New Akii Bua Stadium, a fortress the overlooks the beautiful Ngetta Hills in Lira.

In fact, Ochan was the best goalkeeper in this competitive tournament, remarkably outstanding with that penalty save in the tense shoot out against Bukedi during the epic finale.

The writing is well spelt out on the wall in bold, therefore, that Police whose head coach Abdallah Mubiru is also the Uganda Cranes assistant coach will issue constant reminders to all his squads-men that they have a mission at hand, to replicate the 2005 glory days when they won the Uganda Premier League and lifted the CECAFA Clubs cup, the following year.

After all, players as Tonny Mawejje who was part of the 2006 CECAFA clubs winning team is back to the team as an experienced and trusted bullet in the golden gun.

Other refresh additions include defender Hassan Muhammod, winger Muwadda Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe among others.

Those accorded contract extensions include midfielders Yusuf Ssozi ,Johnson Odong, stylish Musa Matovu (left back), Mubarak Nsubuga, Bashir Kabuye and right back Denis Rukundo as well as the one and only Afande Joseph Ssentume.

From the basis of Police’s recruitment strategy in this primary players’ transfer window, it is eminent that the cops are eyeing for a competitive season ahead.

The new season (2020-21) is tentatively ear-marked to kick off on 19th October 2020 should the health situation (Coronavirus) have improved by then.

Last season, Police fought tooth and nail to avoid relegation, ending the season in the 13th position with 29 points