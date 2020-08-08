Police Football Club will for the upcoming 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season play with two licensed players in the names of Mawejje.

Right footed winger Muwadda Mawejje was officially unveiled on Friday, 7th September 2020 to join vastly experienced central midfielder Tonny Mawejje, signed earlier on.

Muwadda was accorded a two year employment contract with an option to extend upon satisfactory performance.

Fast paced and intelligent, Muwadda brings experience to the 2005 league champions with abilities to operate on either flanks in equal measure.

Muwadda Mawejje signs the binding documentations at Police accompanied by the club CEO

“It is befitting and exciting to serve Uganda Police. I will optimally use every opportunity and playing minute in thy midst for the best service above self” Muwadda noted.

Muwadda has put pen to paper to a two year contract deal with the club.#WelcomeMuwadda #WeAreCopshttps://t.co/EzMylLmXsy pic.twitter.com/YY0ijc2Vo3 — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) August 7, 2020

The former Sports Club Victoria University (now defunct), Sports Club Villa, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Soana (now Tooro United), Wakiso Giants and Bright Stars (on loan) bring healthy competition from another direct winger Johnson Odong.

Muwadda Mawejje with a clinical finish during the Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) days

Muwadda Mawejje assists for a goal during his loan spell at Bright Stars against Busoga United

He joins other new recruits at Police Tonny Mawejje, goalkeepers Tom Ikara and Sammon Oloka, defender Hassan Mohamood as well as left-back Eric Ssenjobe.

The footballing cops have also ensured their their old crop of players as midfielder Yusuf Ssozi, right back Denis Rukundo, winger Odong, left back Musa Matovu, midfielders Bashir Kabuye and Mubarak Nsubuga have renewed their respective contracts with improved packages.

All these strategies are being undertaken by the technical team led by head coach Abdallah Mubiru to ensure that the club quickly regains the fast fading glory, with the key objective to compete among the big boys.

Last season, Police fought tooth and nail to avoid relegation, ending the season in the 13th position with 29 points