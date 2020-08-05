Police Football Club has further beefed up their goalkeeping department with a second goalkeeper during this players’ primary transfer window.

Sammon Oloka, 23, is the latest goalkeeper to join the 2005 Uganda Premier League champions on a three year deal.

He was officially announced by the club on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 via their social media platforms.

We have acquired services of a 23 year old goalkeeper Oloka Sammon to strengthen our goalkeeping department on a 3 year deal.#WeAreCops #WelcomeOlokahttps://t.co/wb5dBGDoSG pic.twitter.com/MY4KoAzPeB — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) August 5, 2020

Oloka, standing at 6 feet joins Tom Ikara who was signed a week ago.

The Cops’ head coach Abdallah Mubiru, has also signed a couple of other players in preparation for the 2020-21 season.

Vastly experienced midfielder Uganda Cranes international Tonny Mawejje, defender Hassan Muhammod, winger Muwadda Mawejje are some of the other new faces on the team.

Midfielders Yusuf Ssozi Johnson Odong, Musa Matovu (left back), Mubarak Nsubuga, Bashir Kabuye and right back Denis Rukundo are some of the old players who have renewed their employment contracts at the club.

The new season (2020-21) is tentatively ear-marked to kick off on 19th October 2020 should the health situation (Coronavirus) have improved by then.