Frank Tumwesigye is finally at Police Football Club.

The stylish play-maker, hitherto refereed to as Zagga by the football family agreed upon a two year deal with the footballing cops.

This happened after several attempts by the club to secure his treasured signature in the yester-years.

Tumwesigye was officially unveiled on Wednesday, 26th August 2020 after concluding talks a day earlier.

As usual, the newly confirmed CEO Fahad Lumu ran the show that witnessed the tattooed Tumwesigye sign the binding contractual documentations.

The former Vipers midfielder who had a loan spell at Express in 2018-19 vowed to optimally utilize the Police opportunity, establish himself and achieve personal-cum-team goals.

I am looking at developing my talent and working hard to make sure the club and myself achieve our goals Frank Tumwesigye, midfielder

Frank Tumwesigye smiles as he penned the employment contract at Police Football Club (Credit: Police fc media)

Tumwesigye was born and bred in the oil rich city of Hoima. He migrated to Kampala for secondary school education; first at Kakungulu Memorial in Kibuli before he joined St Mary’s SS Kitende.

He has already played for the Uganda U-17 and 20 national teams, with high hopes to play for the Uganda Cranes.

Frank Tumwesigye and CEO Fahad Lumu share a light moment before signing (Credit: Police media)

Zaga in action for the national U-20 side Credit: File photo

Winners of the Uganda Premier League once in 2005, Police is assembling a championship winning team, one that will compete favourably with the big boys on the block.

Head coach Abdallah Mubiru, an experienced CAF A licenced tactician who previously coached Kibuli SS, Mawogola Ssaza, KCCA and Vipers has beefed virtually every department thereis.

The goalkeeping area has Tom Ikara, Sammon Oloka and Derrick Ochan.

The Mawejje duo of Tonny and Muwadda, Hassan Muhammod, Arnold Ssembuya and Eric Ssenjobe are all new recruits convinced to pen contracts with the Police funded club.

Meanwhile, a number of players have successfully renewed their employment contracts as Dennis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume, Yusuf Ssozi, Johnson Odong, Mubarak Nsubuga, Musa Matovu, Bashir Kabuye and Ruben Kimera.

Police has also reportedly held talks with Duncan Sseninde and Godfrey Walusimbi.

Police will be targeting a much improved season than the previous one when they played a catch up role to the big wigs.