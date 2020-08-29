Commissioner for Physical Education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Omara Apita has revealed that the National High Altitude Centre could be ready for use by December 2020.

This follows the near completion of works on the facility located in Teryet, 12 kilometres and a 20-minutes from Kapchorwa Town on the slopes of Mount Elgon.

Kapchorwa National High Altitude Training Centre in 2015 Credit: John Batanudde

According to Apita who spoke to KFM Sports, just a few sections remain under construction, with needed materials expected from China and Germany.

“These materials are being imported from China and Germany,” he said.

“The contractors have already ordered for the material, the synthetic grass is coming from China, and the synthetic track material is coming from Germany.

“So we are really hopeful that if all these things go according to plan, we shall be able to the facility at Teryet ready for use by December.”

The centre is expected to be the new training home for many Ugandan athletes at an altitude of 2,573 meters above sea level.

Education and Sports Minister then Jessica Alupo commissioning the project in 2015 Credit: John Batanudde

Construction of the facility started in February of 2017 after President Yoweri Museveni ordered the commencement of the project in an appreciation of Moses Kipsiro’s 2010 Commonwealth Games double gold success in the 5000 and 10,000m races.