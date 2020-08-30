Former Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere is favorite for the head coach slot at FUFA Big League outfit Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club.

Bogere, a CAF B licensed tactician was approached for the job by the Kabale based club management.

That stated, silent talks have been going on between the two parties for the past fortnight.

The post fell vacant after the former head coach Vialli Bainomugisha left the club for West Nile based Uganda Premier League club, Onduparaka FC.

Bainomugisha took over the mantle from Steven Prichard and John Mutabaruka who were earlier shown the exit door from the club over unconvincing performances.

Steven Bogere (left) during a media interview after a FUFA Big League match whilst still at UPDF Football Club

Bogere himself is currently a free agent after the failure to renew his employment contract at army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club, an entity that he helped gain promotion from the second division last season.

The former Sports Club Villa head coach is thus highly tipped for the job by management for his expertise and vast experience of working with the players at all levels of football.

Other considerations:

Besides Bogere, a couple of other experienced coaches had been considered for the job.

These included among others; Allan Kabonge Kivewala, Muhammed Kisekka, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and Mark Twinamatisko.

The 2020-21 FUFA Big League season is tentatively ear-marked to kick off on 29th October 2020 should the Coronavirus pandemic health situation have improved by then.