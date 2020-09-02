Ugandan 5,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei returned to intense training on Tuesday after completing the mandatory quarantine since arrival from Monaco.

Cheptegei accessed the country through the Malaba border on his return and was officially received by Ugandan government officials led by the Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Were Yahaya.

He then proceeded to Kapchorwa his home town, where he has been self-isolating in Teryet for two weeks as a health precaution to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

Talking up his situation, Cheptegei revealed how he is back to training in a post on his social media, racing alongside three colleagues at a terrific speed.

“Back to office again after completing 14 days of mandatory quarantine. Unto another great challenge,” his post read.

— Joshua Cheptegei (@joshuacheptege1) September 1, 2020

After shattering Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s previous best of 12:37.35, set in 2004, Cheptegei wants to break more records to install himself as one of the world’s greatest long distance runners.