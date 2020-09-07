Burundi Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 1):

Sunday Results:

Flambeau Du Centre 3-0 La Messager Ngozi

La Messager Ngozi Bumamuru 0-2 Buja City

Buja City Vital’o 0-2 Rukinzo

Saturday results:

Muzinga 0-0 Royal

Royal Aigle Noir 2-1 Olympic Star

Olympic Star Musongati 1-0 Inter Star AS

Inter Star AS Kayanza United 0-2 Les Elephants

Les Elephants Athletico Academy 0-2 BS Dynamic

Match day one of the Burundi Premier League continued on Sunday, 6th September 2020 with three matches on the card.

Defending champions La Messager Ngozi, also home to two Ugandans Steven Mugisha and Brian Allan Kizza suffered a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Flambeau Du Centre.

Leonard Gakwaya opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute.

Two second half goals from Benjamin Rukundo and Gakiza Aimé Nyandwi wrapped up the business for the home side.

Bumamuru lost at home 2-0 to Buja City courtesy of Forfait’s well taken brace.

Rukinzo edged Vitalo 2-0 with Landry Ndikumana and Amissi Bizimana on target.

Earlier on Saturday, it was a winning start for Joseph Othieno’s Musongati who overcame Inter Star 1-0.

Olivier Dusabe scored the all -important goal. Inter Star missed a second half penalty through Eric Mbirzi.

Aigle Noir won 2-1 over Olympic Star.Frank Nzojibwami and Ramadhan Pascal scoring for Aigle Noir as Joseph Nshimirimana got the consolation for Olympic Star.

Athletico Academy lost 2-0 at home to visiting BS Dynamik.

Iddy Seleman Hamissi and Simpo Djuma scored for the visitors.

Les Elephants posted a 2-0 away to Kayanza United as the Muzinga and Royal duel ended goal-less.

By virtual of the superior goal difference recorded on match day one, Flambeau Du Centre leads the table standings.

Match day two will follow this coming weekend.