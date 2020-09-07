Shot stopper Hannington Sebwalunyo confirmed that he has left Maroons FC after one season.

The goalkeeper took to his official Facebook account to bid farewell to the Prison Warders and thank the club for the period he has been with them.

‘Today I say goodbye to a magnificent club as it is Maroons Football Club (Uganda Prisons). I thank the club for helping me become a better footballer and for making me feel at home during my stay at the club.’ He noted.

Ssebwalunyo joined Maroons FC at the start of last season from BUL FC and became the first choice goalkeeper, dislodging Emmanuel Akol.

He featured in 20 of the 25 games that Maroons FC played last season, registering 4 clean sheets.

‘After this I can only say thank you to the club, coaching staff, the fans that supported me since the day I wore the clubs Jersey and of course thank you and good luck to my teammates who helped me settle in since day one not only as teammates but as friends.’

‘Today I say goodbye to Maroons FC but I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that will live with me forever.At last I wish Maroons success for the future and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to push on in my career.’

It is believed that Ssebwalunyo is likely to join URA FC to replace James Alitho who moved to Zambia in January this year.