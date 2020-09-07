Welfare of footballers in the current Coronavirus pandemic has come to the spotlight since sport has been dormant for over 7 months.

Well documented tales of how several players have suffered to get the basic life necessities as food, clothing and accommodation are endless.

Tooro United Football Club left footed winger James Kasibante is concerned about the unpaid arrears he owes the club.

Kasibante joined the club in the secondary transfer window, in January 2020 and his sign-on fee was never completed (Shs 2,000,000).

I joined Tooro United in January 2020 during the mid-season window. I have a contract that I co-signed together with the owner of the club, madam Alice. But, since I signed, the terms we agreed upon have never been fulfilled. For the Shs 2M sign-on fee, I was only paid Shs 500,000. It is now 9 months without pay. I have a family to look after and house rent. Despite all the efforts to call my boss, she has always neglected me James Kasibante, Tooro United FC player

James Kasibante pens the employment contract Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Kasibante has previously played at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), BUL, Masavu, Wakiso Giants, among other clubs.

Tooro United chairperson Alice Namatovu when approached by Kawowo Sports acknowledged that she is well aware of the debts and has since vowed to clear them amidst the challenging times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We were all affected by the Coronavirus pandemic which virtually stagnated life in all sectors of the economy. The players with debts will be worked upon” Namatovu, who secured this club from the Spelito Ssesanga family confessed.

Other Tooro United players who have come out to cry over the unpalatable conditions include; Brunno Sserunkuma and Eddie Kapampa.

Sserunkuma, like Kasibante is also a left footed winger whilst Kapampa is a right back that had been loaned to the club from Maroons.

Tooro United completed the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League bottom of the 16 team table standings with 22 points from 25 matches by the time FUFA announced the abrupt end of the season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The club has since hired Edward Golola as head coach who also hired Simon “Dunga” Ddungu (assistant coach), Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach) and Fred Kasenkende (junior team coach) to oversee the operations of the technical department as they work towards promotion to the Uganda Premier League.