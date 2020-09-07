Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango is three titles away from being the most decorated player in the history of players to feature in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa.

The Mamelodi Sundowns number one made it trophy number 12 over the weekend when his side won the PSL title on the final day of the season.

The best view comes after the hardest climb . pic.twitter.com/pnN7rdUBhR — Dennis Onyango (@masindeonyango) September 6, 2020

Onyango, who arrived in South Africa in 2006, a year after leaving SC Villa for Ethiopia’s St. George is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in the history of PSL.

While at SuperSport, he won three league titles in 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10 before he joined the Brazilians.

At Sundowns, he has added four more league titles; 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20, the 2016 CAF Champions League, Two Telkom Knockout Cups, a Nedbank Cup and Caf Super Cup.

Level with Kekana

Hlomp Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Like Onyango, his captain Hlompho Kekana also has 12 major trophies.

Keke as famously known won two league titles at SuperSport (2009 and 2010) and has added five more at Sundowns

He has also lifted two Telkom Knockout Cups, a Nedbank Cup, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup with Masandawana.

Laffor, Mooki and Klate in the lead

Onyango is only behind Liberian international Anthony Laffor who has won 13 major trophies during his spell in the PSL where he has featured for Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport and Masandawana.

Kekana, Percy Tau and Anthony Laffor celebrate Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kaizer Chiefs legend Thabo Mooki lies second with 14 trophies during his 15-year stay at the club.

Mooki boasts two league winners’ medals and he also won the league cup six times under different names (1997 & 1998 Rothmans Cup – 2001, 2003 & 2004 Coca Cola Cup – 2007 Telkom Knockout Cup).

He also won the 2001 Caf African Winners’ Cup and two South African FA Cups (2000 Bob Save Super Bowl and 2006 Absa Cup – now known as the Nedbank Cup).

Tsiki-Tsiki, also has three Top 8 winners’ medals which he won in 2001 (BP Top 8 Cup), 2006 SAA Supa 8 Cup and 2008 (MTN8).

Daine Klate leads the trophy haul with 15 titles after a 15-year career in the PSL.

He was part of the SuperSport United that won three successive Absa Premiership titles and also won the 2004 SAA Supa 8 Cup and 2005 Absa Cup with the Tshwane giants, before moving to Orlando Pirates 2010.

At Pirates, he enjoyed success winning seven major trophies namely; two Absa Premiership titles, two MTN8 trophies, two Nedbank Cups and a Telkom Knockout Cup and added another PSL title with Bidvest Wits in 2015.

With Klate and Mooki retired, Onyango still has an opportunity to overtake them to the most decorated players in the PSL history by adding just four more trophies.