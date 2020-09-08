Uganda Cranes left back Joseph Benson Ochaya, 26, penned a two year employment contract at Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s most successful club, Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The development was announced through a press released published on the the club’s official website.

TP Mazembe is pleased to announce the extension of Joseph Benson Ochaya’s contract for two more seasons, until September 2022. Joseph Benson Ochaya and management agreed on Sunday September 6th. TP Mazembe Statement

Joseph Benson Ochaya after signing the first contract in 2018 (Credit: TP Mazembe) Credit: TPM

The lanky Uganda Cranes flying left back had joined the Badiangwenas in 2018 from Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos after an earlier spell at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), initially signing a two and a half year contract.

Capped 49 times by the Uganda Cranes with two goals, Ochaya has also played at two Africa Cup of Nations Championships in 2017 (Gabon) and 2019 in Egypt.

Since 2018, he has played 32 times with 2 goals and 4 assists for the club also christened as the “Baba Boys”.

He will still don shirt 32 for the period of time extended with the giants.

Filthy rich businessman-cum-politician Moïse Katumbi is the current chairperson of the club since 1997.

Katumbi also owns the majority shares in the club (60%) with NB mining company owning 30% and 10% dedicated to others.

Joseph Benson Ochaya in action for TP Mazembe (Credit: TP Mazembe)

TP Mazembe has players from across the African continent as Ivory Coast, Uganda, Mali, Zambia, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville, and the majority number from DR Congo.

Serbian national Dragan Cvetkovic is head coach assisted by DRC’s Pamphile Mihayo and Zambian Charles Musonda.

Since its founding year in 1939, TP Mazembe has showed intent and proved that they are strong force winning 18 national league championships in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Over the years, the Ravens have celebrated on the podium as champions in 1966, 1967, 1969, 1976, 1987, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and lately 2020.

They have also triumphed with 5 DR Congo Cups (1966, 1967, 1976, 1979, 2000), 3 Super Cups (2013, 2014, 2016) , 5 CAF Champions League titles (1967,1968, 2009,2010 and 2015), 1 Africa Cup winners cup, 2 Confederation Cups (2016, 2017) and 3 CAF Super Cups (2010 , 2011 and 2016).

In 2010, they also played at the FIFA Club World Cup.