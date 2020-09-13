Tanzania top flight outfit Biashara Mara United has completed the signing of Ambrose Awio, a Ugandan offensive midfielder.

Awio penned a two year deal with the Mara based club.

The development was confirmed by his representative Ibrahim Kafuuma on Saturday, 12th September 2020.

“Ambrose Awio, an offensive midfielder completed the paperwork details with Biashara Mara United Football Club. He signed a two year employment contract with an option of extension upon impressive performances” Kafuuma noted.

Ambrose Awio

Awio joins as a free agent after transferring from Kenya’s Sony Sugar. He has earlier played for Uganda’s second division club, Ndejje University FC.

He joins two other Ugandans Joseph Zziwa, a defender and goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba at Biashara Mara United.

Zziwa last played for Express in the Uganda Premier League and Ssetubba has been in the Kenya Premier League with Sony Sugar, like Awio.

Awio plays as a right winger but can also be deployed in central midfield positions.

He is expected to make his debut on Sunday, September 13, 2020 as Biashara Mara United entertains Mwadui at the Karume Stadium in Mara town.

Ssetuba and Zziwa are yet to complete the process of attaining the much needed work permits.

In the earlier match last week, Biashara Mara United piped newcomers Gwambina 1-0.