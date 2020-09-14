A journey of a thousand miles kicks off with a single bold step, reveals a traditional assertion.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club Henry Mayeku has officially kick-started work on Monday, 14th September 2020.

He was officially welcomed into office by the URA FC board members Ian Rumanyika (Communications Director), Ceaser Labeja (Finance Director), James Kizza (Chairman) as well as the head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa.

Mayeku was named the tax collectors’ CEO for a one year renewable term in office, making a return to the hierarchy of the club administration having previously served as a treasurer and secretary-general.

Henry Mayeku Credit: John Batanudde

He replaces Bridget Nakayenga who has been serving the club in interim capacity since the expiry of contract for Ivan Kakembo late in 2019.

“Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC is a club everyone would dream to work with. I am so happy to come back and associate with a place I call home. URA FC took me places and make me who I am.” Mayeku disclosed.

Professionalism

As a way of elevating the club to great heights, Mayeku vowed to instill professionalism using his vast experience and interpersonal skills that he has attained over the years in his hitherto football journey.

“I promise to bring professionalism, experience, and interpersonal skills which I believe will take back URA FC to the top where it is supposed to be.” He added.

Mayeku was the best choice of the shortlisted candidates following a lengthy but well-executed recruitment process where over 40 applicants expressed interest in the job.

The final shortlist had Daphine Kamulungi, Hamza Jjunju (former CEO at Express), and Edward Kulubya, a former CEO at URA FC who were all subjected to interviews.

“We warmly welcome Henry (Mayeku) and believe that he has the necessary experience to lead the club to greater heights” URA statement read.

Mayeku, had been serving the club internally over the years as a financial officer since June 2005.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club is targeting their fifth Uganda Premier League title after the earlier triumphs in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09, and 2010–11.

In the Uganda Cup, URA has won three times in 2005, 2011–12 and lately 2013–14.

Last season, URA ended in fifth place with 40 points off 25 matches, behind champions Vipers (54), KCCA (50), Sports Club Villa (46), and Busoga United (42).