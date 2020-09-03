Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at URA Football Club Henry Mayeku has promised to completely turn around the tax collectors’ side.

Mayeku makes a return to the hierarchy of the club administration having previously served as a treasurer and secretary-general.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC is a club everyone would dream to work with. I am so happy to come back and associate with a place I call home. URA FC took me places and make me who I am. Henry Mayeku, CEO URA Football Club

Professionalism

He vowed to instill professionalism using his vast experience and interpersonal skills that he has attained over the years in his hitherto football journey.

I promise to bring professionalism, experience, and interpersonal skills which I believe will take back URA FC to the top where it is supposed to be. Henry Mayeku, CEO URA Football Club

Mayeku was the best choice of the shortlisted candidates following a lengthy but well-executed recruitment process where over 40 applicants expressed interest in the job that involves the day-to-day running of the URA Football Club’s affairs.

The final shortlist had Daphine Kamulungi, Hamza Jjunju (former CEO at Express), and Edward Kulubya, a former CEO at URA FC.

We warmly welcome Henry (Mayeku) and believe that he has the necessary experience to lead the club to greater heights URA Football Club Statement

Mayeku, who has been serving the club internally over the years as a financial officer since June 2005 to-date.

His tenure takes one year with an option to be extended upon satisfactory performance.

Ranking aloft the prime wish-list of the club is to win the 5th Uganda Premier League after the earlier triumphs in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09, and 2010–11.

In the Uganda Cup, URA has won three times in 2005, 2011–12 and lately 2013–14.

Last season, URA ended in fifth place with 40 points off 25 matches, behind champions Vipers (54), KCCA (50), Sports Club Villa (46), and Busoga United (42).