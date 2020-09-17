The vision to be best in life primarily stems from individuality and one’s inner heart.

Often, different personalities in this world strive for nothing but the cream-de-la-cream in everything executed.

Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club chairman James Kizza is no different.

The experienced commissioner will not settle for nothing less than the summit spot.

Kizza boldly retaliated this feat during the official unveiling ceremony of the URA football club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku held at the authority’s lavish main headquarters in Nakawa, Kampala on Wednesday.

James Kizza (left) hands over a ball to the in-coming CEO Henry Mayeku (Credit: John Batanudde)

“Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club must be a role model club in Uganda, East Africa and Africa. We want to be best. For this reason, we shall continue to develop the game of football at all levels” Kizza stated.

This ceremony was also attended by other club officials as Sam Okabo (Team manager), Ceaser Labeja (URA FC board member), Moses Kaduyu (General Secretary), Geofrey Kyondo (URA FC technical board member), Ian Rumanyika (Director Communication and Marketing) and the head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa, among others.

Kizza lauded the former URA FC CEO Ivan Kakembo and singled out his role in establishing a sound secretariat for the club

“I want to thank the former CEO who set a very strong foundation. He established a firm secretariat and it is upon which the other gains will be consolidated.” Kizza added.

L-R: Ian Rumanyika, James Kizza, Henry Mayeku, Sam Ssimbwa, Moses Kaduyu at the URA Headquarters on 16th September 2020 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Competitive club:

Kizza hinted on assembling a competitive side, one that will not only vey for domestic competitions but also on the international front.

“We are assembling a club that will not only compete locally but also internationally.” He added.

He congratulated Mayeku who beat a string of other applicants in a competitive process.

Mayeku returns to the club management cores having previously served as general secretary.

He vowed to establish a permanent home base for the club at Bugema, build partnerships with set long term plans as well.

Henry Mayeku, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mayeku will serve one term (subject to renewal upon satisfactory performance) as he embarks on a task at the club entails the daily running of the football club matters.

“I thank the board for giving me the confidence. We are taking the club to the desired next level. This is a unique privilege to a club that I call home. This is a club that I served from its infancy. My objective is to turn around this club. This is a journey that we must take together. When we were starting the club in 1997, we needed results at first. We achieved short term plans. We now need to plan for long time. We need to build sustainability to take us to the next level by several approach strategies of brand activation, bridging partnerships, building human resource and the structures of the club by building a permanent home for the club. Before the close of next season, I want our junior team to be based at Bugema. I also want to ensure a continuous scouting program for the club with partnerships with some schools and establishing firm structures with team starting with the U-12” Mayeku vowed.

L-R: Henry Mayeku, Moses Kaduyu and Ceaser Labeja during the CEO’s official unveiling ceremony at the URA head offices on 16th September 2020.

The club is tasked with widening the fan base across the country as well as generating more football monies.

Mayeku penned a year long contract that the chairman is aware will be renewed given the experience of the in-coming CEO.

URA is eyeing the fifth Uganda Premier League title as well as the fourth Uganda Cup.