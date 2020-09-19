Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Latest results):

Ihefu 0-1 Mtibwa Sugar

Tanzania Prisons 1-0 Namungo

Kagera Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

Polisi Tanzania 1-1 JKT Tanzania

Mtibwa Sugar recorded their first win of the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League, overcoming newly promoted side Ihefu 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Jaffar Kibaya scored the most important goal on the evening in the 35th minute.

It then necessitated solid defending as the strike won Mtibwa Sugar the maximum points, their first victory of the campaign following two draws in the opening matches.

Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere was an unused substitute in the match for Mtibwa Sugar.

Zirintusa had scored the equalizer against the defending champions Simba during the previous weekend action.

The win took Mtibwa Sugar to five points from three matches as they climbed to 6th on the log.

Mtibwa Sugar players during a limbering session (Boban Zirintusa is on extreme right)

Meanwhile, Young Africans ascended to the summit of the 20 team log with a hard fought 1-0 win away to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Tonombe Mukoko scored Young African’s goal coming 16 minutes to full time.

Young Africans are now on top of the log with 7 points from 3 matches.

Tanzania Prisons piped Namungo 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa.

Match day three continues on Sunday, 20th September 2020 as several clubs will be engaged in action.

Defending champions Simba entertains Biashara Mara United at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Biashara Mara United is unbeaten in two matches with two victories as Simba has one win and draw apiece.

Two Ugandans Cleo Ssetubba (goalkeeper) and winger Ambrose Awio are expected to make their long awaited for Biashara Mara United.

The duo had missed the previous two matches with pending work permits.