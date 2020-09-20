The dream for enterprising midfielder Jamil Nvule Kisitu to play in the top tier Uganda Premier League is a few days away following the signing of a three year employment contract at Soltilo Bright Stars.

The lanky albeit brainy midfielder joined Soltilo Bright Stars as a free agent after diligent service at second division entity, Kitara FC, based in the oil endowed haven, Hoima municipality.

Formerly a player at Kampala University (KU) and Kiboga Young Football Club, Nvule nearly broke the porous walls to feature in the top flight football last season with West Nile based Onduparaka FC.

After featuring in the pre-season pilsner super 8 tourney, he was deemed as excess baggage by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi before seeking refuge at Kitara where he scored five goals and recorded the six assists to his name.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports moments after signing at Bright Stars, Nvule has four things at the bottom of his mind.

First things first, he envisages the Soltilo Bright Stars opportunity as a new lifetime challenge, a rich platform to showcase his full potentiality, earning the much craven for playing time with the objective of elevating the club to the desired level.

This is a new challenge in life altogether and I am humbled to join Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club. I will embrace this opportunity with both hands and use it as a platform to play well, fight for as much playing time as possible and at the end of the day help the team perform well. Jamil Nvule Kisitu, Soltilo Bright Stars Midfielder

Nvule is a graduate from the famous Buganda Masaza Cup tournament, where he featured for Ssingo and Buwekula teams.

Of course, elevating to the super division has not been a mere walk in the park.

He has proved the worth especially with the unquestionable creative abilities with fancy dribbles and passes, odd assists (with exceptional defence splitters to natural forwards) as well as crucial goals.

Besides the enviable close ball control, Nvule is also blessed with the unique side-mirror eye common of most creative midfielders as he dribbles, passes and shoots at free will from all ranges.

Jamil Nvule Kisitu appends his signature on the dotted lines of his employment contract at Soltilo Bright Stars. Definitely, the most sought after clauses curtaining sign-on fees, salary and other allowances remain muted to the general public

Nvule will be expected to seek maximum assistance from the club’s proven trainer Ali Meddie Gwaita Muwaya, arguably ranking among the best in the department.

Muwaya’s efforts to develop the physic and mentality of the players is top notch.

He wants to forget the brief Onduparaka memories at a lightening pace but boldly acknowledges he picked key lessons.

Onduparaka Football Club had given me the opportunity to play there last season but the turn around. Somehow, it was a blessing in disguise. By that time, I had just come from a spell out and was only returning into action after a long time. When the opportunity failed after the super cup, it was time to recollect the pieces and I refocused at Kitara, worked hard and here I am again. Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Soltilo Bright Stars Midfielder

Jamil Kisitu Nvule

Nvule joins goalkeeper Benson Wagima, forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte and defender Ibrahim Kibumba among the latest catches for Baker Mboowa and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached club.

Kawowo Sports has also learnt that Uganda U-20 midfielder Sadam Masereka, South Sudan’s U-20 forward Emmanuel Loki, Ibrahim “Ssekedi” Tembo, Gabriel Elagu, Simon Peter Ssemayange, Marvin Youngman, Warren Bule among others are youngsters who are being worked on to join the 2019 Uganda Cup runners up.

Extended Contracts:

Experienced right back Andrew Kaggwa, midfielder Henry Kiwanuka and hard working defender Derrick Ngoobi all extended their respective employment contracts.

During the previous season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.