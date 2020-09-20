Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has acquired the services of utility player Abbey Samson Mutyaba.



Mutyaba has been a free agent since his employment contract at Kyetume ended.



The all round defender-cum-midfielder signed a two year deal after agreeing upon the terms.



“I am humbled having joined Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club. This is an opportune opportunity to serve the club” Mutyaba disclosed to Kawowo Sports.



Last season, Mutyaba played 18 matches for Kyetume and played in all the back-line positions as well as the central defensive midfield roles.

Mutyaba had a season earlier played Maroons having also played at Wandegeya, Nkumba University and a semi-professional stint in China.



Abbey Mutyaba in action for Maroons Football Club in the 2018/19 season

He joins other new signings as Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Gabriel Elagu, South Sudan U-20 international Emmanuel Loki, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, goalkeeper Benson Wagima, Uganda U-20 midfielder Sadam Masereka, Ibrahim “Ssekedi” Tembo, Simon Peter Ssemayange, Marvin Youngman, Warren Bule among others.



A couple of players extended employment contracts like Andrew Kaggwa, Henry Kiwanuka and defender Derrick Ngobi.

Meanwhile, striker Joseph Jjanjali was secured on a permanent basis after signing a two year deal following a successful loan spell from Vipers.

During the previous season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.