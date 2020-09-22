Management of Busoga United Football Club signed defender Moses Kamya Mukwaya on a two year – long deal.

Kamya rejoins the Jinja based entity after a spell in the second division (FUFA Big League) at Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) FC.

He was among the pool of players who worked diligently for UPDF to be promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

Kamya, a native of Lugazi penned a two year tenure on his employment contract.

Besides all the positions in defence, Kamya is also comfortable in central midfield department.

Busoga United also convinced goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa to renew his employment contract and reportedly acquired Titus Lubega.

Head coach of the club Abbey Bogere Kikomeko believes they have good players ready to compete, replicate and better last season’s form where they finished fourth on the 16 team log.

“With good planning and the right pre-season preparations, Busoga United FC will compete favourably and perform well, better than last season” Bogere disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Last season, Busoga United finished fourth on the 16 team log with 42 points off 25 matches as Coronavirus called for an unplanned ending to the league season.