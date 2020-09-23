Striker Mark Nsubuga has signed a four year employment contract at FUFA Big League club, Tooro United FC.

The 22 year old forward joins as a free agent after service at Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

“I am humbled to have joined Tooro United Football Club. The target at hand is one; to ensure promotion to the Uganda Premier League. This is not a one man’s job, but, rather collective display from all the players. Of course, I will execute my expected tasks but teamwork is key” Nsubuga disclosed.

Tooro United head coach Edward Golola officially welcomes striker Mark Nsubuga (Credit: David Isabirye)

The former Buddo Secondary School player won the 2018 National Copa Coca Cola Championship and East Africa schools title in the same year.

Last season, he featured for Gomba Lions Ssaza football team in the Airtel sponsored Masaza Cup tournament.

Nsubuga is blessed with pace, strength and game intelligence. He will be a key pillar for Tooro United in their struggle to qualify for the Uganda Premier League.

Tooro United has also signed towering goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa (three years) and attacking midfielder Abdallah Bogere.

Tooro United will be coached by Edward Golola working alongside Simon Ddungu (assistant), Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach), Jamada Magaasi (fitness coach) and Fred Kasendeke as the junior team head coach.

This club will be based in Fort Portal, Western Uganda.