Express Football Club striker Ivan Ocholit will play for the next season in the FUFA Big League division at Proline FC, on loan.

The development has been confirmed to Kawowo Sports by the player’s representative Herbert Engura.

“We have agreed that my client gets a loan spell at Proline Football Club for the much needed playing time. The loan duration is one year with other clauses muted from the media and general public at large.” Engura disclosed.

Ocholit had joined Express at the start of 2018-19 Uganda Premier League season under Kefa Kisala from Eastern region outfit Busia Young Stars.

In his debut season, Ocholit scored four goals that deteriorated to two in the 2019-20 season.

Striker Ivan Ocholit

From last season when head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa took over at Express, all signs were eminent that Ocholit would not last for long since he was played out of position; at right back contrary to the offensive positions where the player is most comfortable.

“I want to give my best at Proline Football Club. I thank Express FC for the opportunity presented” Ocholit told Kawowo Sports.

Express FC management confirmed the release of several players as preparations for next season continue.

The Red Eagles have since acquired a couple of players that include Chrispus Kusiima and Denis Otim (goalkeepers), Michael Abel Eturude, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Baker Sakali, Arthur Kiggundu, Richard Bbosa, Dennis Mubuya, Godfrey Lwesibawa

The other crop of player yet to be confirmed but reportedly said to be in the pipeline are Isa Lumu, Enoch Walusimbi and Uganda Cranes experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko.

The Released Players