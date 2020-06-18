For the past two or three seasons, Express Football Club starts new campaign with almost an entire new squad.

Previously, it was about the club’s administrative issues as they couldn’t hold on to their best players but it’s a different issue this time round.

Head Coach Wasswa Bbosa who returned to the club a few games into the second round of last campaign has recommended release of 18 players with the same number expected to come in the transfer window.

This was reported by TheSportsNation who state that a letter releasing the said players and signed by new CEO Isaac Mwesigwa has already reached the concerned players.

“Greetings to you all players,” reads a message to the players from new CEO Isaac Mwesigwa, reports The SportsNation. “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for completing the season.”

“The technical team had a meeting led by head coach Wasswa Bbosa and reviewed the performance of every single player during the season and we would like to thank all of you for the great job done.

“But according to the club goal and target next season, the technical team concluded that the following players will not be part of the club next season.”

Most if these players were signed by George Ssimwogerere and they include among others Baker Lukooya, Edirisa Kabonge Kaye, Tony Kyamera and Andrew Kiwanuka among others.

The Red Eagles finished last season in 9th position on the 16-team table with 31 points from 25 games.

The six times champions are reliably expected to re-energize their squad with SC Villa duo of Ambrose Kirya and David Owori, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, veteran midfielders Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Simon Sserunkuma as well as Godfrey Lwesibawa, Musa Mukasa and Steven Luswata among others.

The Released Players