Danish first division club Herfølge Boldklub Køge secured midfielder Noble Okello Ayo on a season long loan from Major Super League (MSL) side Toronto Football Club.

Okello joins fellow Toronto loanee Rocco Romeo overseas for the remainder of 2020.

With the likes of Michael Bradley, Liam Fraser, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio, and others ahead of the central midfielder in the depth chart, Okello appeared in just one MLS match to date (at the MLS is Back Tournament in July vs. the New England Revolution).

A native of Toronto, the 20 year old central midfielder had been linked with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in the past after a successful loan stint there as a 17 year old.

Since then, he has managed to make his way into John Herdman’s national side, but has struggled to progress with Toronto Football Club among a competitive first team.

Noble Okello Ayo ( Foto: 24/Helge Landmann)

About Noble Okello:

Noble Okello was born in Toronto, Ontario in Canada. He has been part of the Toronto FC youth system since the age of 12.

On 20 August 2017, he was part of the U17 side that beat Juventus U17 to capture the inaugural International Youth Soccer Cup in dramatic fashion.

He played 16 games for TFC Academy during the 2016 season and 13 games during the 2017 season, scoring once against ProStars FC.

On 15 September 2017, Okello signed his first professional contract.[4] On 6 October 2017, he made his professional debut against Bethlehem Steel FC in the USL replacing Brian James in the 71st minute.

Okello’s uncle, Anthony Atine is a Brampton, Ontario resident who is originally from Uganda and has been the president of the Canada-Africa Soccer Friendship Association.

His cousin, Tony Awor, is a UK-based football agent and consultant. Through Awor, he is a distant cousin of Ugandan former international player David Obua.

He has already played for the Canada senior national team with two caps having graduated from the U-17, U-20 and U-23 underage teams.

*Additional Informational by Wikipedia