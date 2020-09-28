Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club left Arafat Galiwango has officially unveiled towering left back Arafat Galiwango on a three year tenure.

The burly player joined the tax collectors as a free agent from Police Football Club.

He disclosed to the club website about the need to improve in training and match situation everyday.

I have come here to try to improve and get better because I know as a player you always learn something new every day be it in training, during or after a match. I have also come here to help the team to win and play some good football. I am looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning trophies again with URA because it has been a while, which is what everyone’s aim is. Arafat Galiwango, URA Football Club Left back

Arafat Galiwango in the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club away kit (Credit: URA FC Media)

URA FC also previously unveiled midfielder Jackson Nunda, goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo and lately winger Davis Ssali.

Meanwhile, defender Ronald Kigongo renewed his employment contact at the club for three more seasons.

Last season, URA completed in the fifth position with 40 points off 25 matches as Coronavirus pandemic caused a forced break of the league.

Head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa along with his technical team will therefore plan for silverware as the tax collectors target a fifth league title.

URA FC won the Uganda Premier League in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09 and lately 2010–11 seasons with three Uganda Cup triumphs in 2005, 2011–12 and 2013–14.