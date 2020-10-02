On a rather a great note, the 14th edition of the annual Kampala Sports E-Motion International FICTS Festival 2020 successfully concluded at the Tal Cottages in Lubaga, Kampala on Wednesday, 30th September.

The colourful closing ceremony was graced by The Member of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda & Chairman Buganda Parliamentary Caucus – Hon. Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga.

Ssenyonga applauded the organizers of the event and urged them to carry on the legacy started by the late Andrew Patrick Luwandagga.

“I salute you for the work well done to publish and broadcast sports news. This is a challenging task that you have bravely carried on. To the organizers of FICTS Festival, I must applaud you in a special way. You are doing a commendable job to reward the best performers for their sweat” Ssenyonga who pledged Shs 1,000,000 remarked.

Ssenyonga promised to offer a helping hand in organizing better events for the subsequent editions.

Legislator Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga (standing) with his closing remarks during the 14th FICTS Uganda Festival at Tal Cottages, Lubaga – Kampala

Dr Dean Kibirige, the president of FICTS Uganda Chapter and the Africa FICTS organized thanked the hosts (Tal Cottages), the partners, media and the participants in this year’s edition that was dogged by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kibirige applauded the participants in the different catergories and congragulated the winners with a promise for a better event in 2021.

“I want to thank the different entrants and winners as well. In a special way, I thank our hosts (Tal Cottages) who have hosted us for the second time in a row. 2021 will be a much better event” Kibirige vowed.

Dr Dean Kibirige, the President FICTS Uganda Chapter and FICTS -Africa

There were entries from the United States of America (USA), Netherlands , Spain, France and Uganda who duly entered for the different competitions.

Two of these entries were from Uganda and they emerged winners;

The “Never Give Up”, a Joshua Cheptegei Motivation Spot produced by Peter Mutabazi which emerged as champion in the Sports Advert Category.

Online sports publication; Kawowo Sports Media, managed by Owino Solutions emerged winner of the TV & Weblog Category for the second time in a row.

Both Mutabazi and Owino Solutions were awarded a certificates of Merit and Awards by the promoter Dr. Dean Kibirige which were handed to them by the Chief Guest – Hon. Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga.

Other winning productions:

The Documentary category was won by “Hoops Africa – Ubuntu Matters” from South Africa.

The Sports and Society category was won by “Kampala Cycling Couriers” whilst the Olympic Spirit and games category was taken by Michella Moioli story “Against All Odds”.

French production “Blind Folded (Lex Yeux Bandes)” championed the Sport & Disability category.

Phiona “Fifi Pinky” Namiiro happily shows off her certificates and plaque as winner of the 2020 Andrew Patrick Luwandagga Mentorship Award

Meanwhile, the fourth edition of the Andrew Patrick Luwandagga (APL) Mentorship Award was given to Pheona “Fifi Pinky” Namiiro Pheona, a sport presenter on Star TV and Radio, mentored by Luwandagga during his early days as an upcoming Sports broadcast presenter.

Namiiro has since won the UBC best employee (2013), Spokesperson Crested Cranes (2013), Spokesperson Kira Young football team (2013 – 2016), Best woman in Sports East Africa (2014), Best Uganda Premier League Sports Journalist (2017) and the head of Sports at Star FM (2016 todate).

“This award is a measure of how far I have traveled the journey of serving as a media person amidst the challenging tasks in the field of sports journalism. I dedicate this award to my son and mother (RIP)” Namiiro added.

Other previous winners included Patrick Kanyomozi and Ahmed Hussein Marsha.

Photo journalist John Batanudde admires his certificate and plaque (Photo: David Isabirye)

Celebrated sports photo journalist, John Batanudde was also awarded for exhibiting at the event, an Appreciation award in recognition for his effort in taking photos at local and international level.

Uganda Cycling Association (UCA) President Sam Mahaba Muwonge and his general secretary Yusuf Mbaziira also graced the event.

The opening ceremony had been graced by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edgar Watson Suubi.

This year, Kenya and Morocco held their maiden festivals to join perennial suspects Uganda as the three only African countries with such events.