Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has resolved to conclude all leagues after a full board meeting held on October 1, 2020.

This decision has been made pursuant to clause 13.1.2 of the KRU Regulations which gives the board the authority to amend competition rules during the season.

KRU has thus decided that no winner is to be declared across all the leagues but the results up to the last matches played stand.

However, relegation and promotion procedures stand. The teams that had been relegated stand relegated given that their fixtures were completed. For promotion, the lower leagues will have playoff matches before the start of the next season.

Additionally, with the league declared over, the transfer window will be open from October 5, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

In preparation for the coming season, the league and fixtures committee will develop a draft for the possible fixtures for the 2021 season.

Across the border in Uganda, the Uganda Rugby Union is yet to make the final decision on how the suspended leagues are to be completed and is preparing to meet the club representatives to discuss the matter.