2020-21 Tanzania Premier League (Match Day 5)

Sunday Results:

Biashara United 1-0 Mtibwa Sugar

JKT Tanzania 0-4 Simba

Azam 4-2 Kagera Sugar

Saturday:

Young Africans 3-0 Coastal Union

Gwambina 2-0 Ihefu

Namungo 0-1 Mwadui

Mbeya City 0-0 Tanzania Prisons

Friday: Dodoma Jiji 2-0 Ruvu Shooting

Azam reclaimed the top spot of the Tanzania Premier League after match day five with yet another stunning performance, overcoming visiting Kagera Sugar 4-2 in the flood-lit game at the Azam Complex, Chamazi in Dar es salaam on Sunday.

Zimbabwean Prince Dube scored a brace as Richard Djodi and Obrey Chirwa each added a goal apiece for the maximum points on the evening.

Prince Dube scored twice to take his personal tally to four goals in the season (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wadada played full time in the game before he embarked on the journey to Dubai where he will be joined by national teammates for the 10 day’s training camp.

Azam has now won 5 out of the 5 matches played thus far, the only side that has collected maximum points.

Meanwhile, champions Simba secured their fourth victory in five matches with a resounding 4-0 win on the road away to JKT Tanzania at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Striker Meddie Kagere notched a brace to take his season tally to four in five matches (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Ugandan born striker Meddie Kagere, who is now nationalized to play for Rwanda scored a brace.

Chris Mugalu and Luis Miquissone scored the other two goals as Simba is now second on the log with 13 points, same as traditional arch rivals Young Africans.

Young Africans humbled Coastal Union 3-0 earlier on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, but moments later sacked their head coach, Zlatko Krmpotić from Serbia.

Simba forwards Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu were both on the score-sheet against JKT Tanzania in Dodoma (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Biashara Mara United piped visiting Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 at the CCM Kirumba complex in Mwanza.

Newly promoted Dodoma Jiji climbed to fourth on the log their 2-0 home win against visiting Ruvu Shooting at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma town on Friday.

Dodoma Jiji, a side coached by Mbwana Makata now has 10 points, same as Simba and KMC who play their fifth respective matches on Sunday, 4th October 2020.

Namungo were shocked 1-0 by visitors Mwadui at the Stadium in Lindi.

This was Mwadui’s second win of the campaign that took them to 8th on the 18 team table standings.

In the battle of newly promoted clubs, Gwambina smiled over Ihefu with a 2-0 victory at the CCM Kiruma Stadium in Mwanza town to record their first ever victory in the Tanzania Premier League.

Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons shared the spoils during the non-scoring stalemate at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya town.

The league takes a break and will return after the international window where Tanzania plays Burundi at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.