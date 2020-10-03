2020-21 Tanzania Premier League (Match Day 5)

Saturday Results:

Young Africans 3-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Gwambina 2-0 Ihefu

Ihefu Namungo 0-1 Mwadui

Mwadui Mbeya City 0-0 Tanzania Prisons

Friday: Dodoma Jiji 2-0 Ruvu Shooting

Young Africans Sports Club hit the summit spot with a resounding 3-0 home win over Coastal Union at the Benjamin Mpaka National Staduym on match day five of the Tanzania Premier League on Saturday, 3rd October 2020.

Angola born play maker Carols “Carlinho” Guimaraes, Rwanda Amavubi international Harunah Niyonzima and Songne Yacouba from Burkina Faso scored the goals for Krmpotic Zlatco’s coached side.

Carols “Carlinho” Guimaraes celebrates after heading home the opener (Credit: Young Africans Media)

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, the game was lit up with Carlinho’s opening header past goalkeeper Abubakari Abasi, 3 minutes after re-start.

Niyonzima then added the second four minutes later with a bulleted left footed shot inside the goal area off an acute angle before Yacouba applied the icing on the cake with a 64th minute strike.

After five matches, Young Africans remain unbeaten with four victories and a draw as they are now on 13 points.

Songne Yacouba scored the third goal for Young Africans (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Young Africans and Coastal Union action at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Newly promoted Dodoma Jiji climbed to fourth on the log their 2-0 home win against visiting Ruvu Shooting at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma town on Friday.

Dodoma Jiji, a side coached by Mbwana Makata now has 10 points, same as Simba and KMC who play their fifth respective matches on Sunday, 4th October 2020.

Namungo were shocked 1-0 by visitors Mwadui at the Stadium in Lindi.

This was Mwadui’s second win of the campaign that took them to 8th on the 18 team table standings.

In the battle of newcomers Gwambina overcame Ihefu 2-0 at the CCM Kiruma Stadium in Mwanza town to record their first ever victory in the Tanzania Premier League.

Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons shared the spoils during the non-scoring stalemate at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya town.

Action between Young Africans and Coastal Union (in red) at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Next Matches:

Boban Zirintusa and the rest of the Mtibwa Sugar teammates will visit Biashara United at the r – CCM Kirumba stadium in the Lake Victoria shoreline town of Mwanza during the 2 PM game.

Defending champions Simba face JKT Tanzania away at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

KMC and Polisi Tanzania shall lock horns at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In the flood-lit duel, Azam, home of Uganda Cranes roving right back Nico Wakiro Wadada will be home against Kagera Sugar at the Azam Complex, Chamazi in Dar es Salaam.

Azam is the only club with 100% performance having recorded four wins out of four.

After the match, Wadada will be expected to fly to Dubai where he will join the Uganda Cranes team for the 10 day’s training camp.

Up-coming Games:

Sunday, 4th October 2020:

Biashara United Vs Mtibwa Sugar – CCM Kirumba, Mwanza (2 PM)

JKT Tanzania Vs Simba – Jamhuri Stadium, Dodoma (4 PM)

KMC Vs Polisi Tanzania – Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam (4 PM)

Azam Vs Kagera Sugar – Azam Complex, Chamazi (7 PM)