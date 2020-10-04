In a rather very shocking move, management of Young Africans Sports Club mutually terminated the employment contract with the Serbian Zlatko Krmpotić, a month since taking over from Belgian Luc Eymael.

The 1935 founded club released a statement signed by their Acting Secretary General, Advocate Simon Patrick indicating the development moments after their comprehensive 3-0 home win against Coastal Union on Saturday.

Young Africans Sports Club hereby informs its fans, members and stakeholders that it has reached mutual agreement to terminate its relationship with its head coach Zlatko Krmpotic. Young Africans Sports Club would like to thank Mr Zlatko for his professionalism while at the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Advocate Simon Patrick, Acting Secretary General, Young Africans Sports Club

After the victory over Coastal Union, Young Africans Sports Club claimed the summit position of the Tanzania Premier League for the first time since the league kick off with 13 points off 5 matches having won 4 games and the other draw.

Zlatko Krmpotić addresses journalists after a game

Krmpotić, 62, had taken over the mantle from Eymael on 28th August 2020.

Eymael was sacked in July 2020 after alleged racist chants towards fans.

His first game in charge was the curtain raiser on the Mwananchi day, a 2-0 victory over 10 man Burundi’s Aige Noir at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Prior to the season kick off, Young Africans has beefed up the squad with key additions as Angolas’ sensational creative midfielder Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo, Kibwana Shomari, Yasin Mustafa, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Abdallah Shaibu Ninja, Zawadi Mauya, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo, Wazir Junior, Yacouba Songne and Michael Sarpong.

Zlatko Krmpotić’s games in charge of Young Africans:

30th August 2020: Young Africans 2-0 Aigle Noir (Mwananchi Day)

6th September 2020: Young Africans 1-1 Tanzania Prisons

13th September 2020: Young Africans 1-0 Mbeya City

19th September 2020: Kagera Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

27th September 2020: Mtibwa Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

3rd October 2020: Young Africans 3-0 Coastal Union

Detailed Profile

Full Name: Zlatko Krmpotić

Zlatko Krmpotić Date of Birth: 7 th August 1958

7 August 1958 Place of Birth: Belgrade, FPR Yugoslavia

Belgrade, FPR Yugoslavia Playing Position: Defender

Defender Youth career : Red Star Belgrade

: Red Star Belgrade Senior career: Red Star Belgrade, Gençlerbirliği, AIK Bačka Topola

Red Star Belgrade, Gençlerbirliği, AIK Bačka Topola National teams: Yugoslavia, Yugoslavia

Managerial Career