Young Africans signed Angolan offensive midfielder, Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo for a two-year deal.

Popularly known as Carlinhos, the 25-year-old stylish play-maker was accorded a hero’s reception as thousands of fans warmly welcomed the star player.

The attacking midfielder has previously played at Angola’s clubs as Porcelain (2013), Petro De Luanda (2014-19), and lately Interclub (2019-20).

A swarm of passionate Young Africans who welcomed their new signing in Dar es salaam Carlos was accorded hero’s welcome Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães do Carmo was welcomed by Young African officials Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães do Carmo being interviewed by the media

Besides the sublime close ball control, Carlinhos is an incredible dribbler, a ball passer and shoots from distance.

Carlinhos is represented by Jaime Costa of Foot Vision.

Other new signings

Meanwhile, Young Africans also lured on board Kibwana Shomari, Yasin Mustafa, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Abdallah Shaibu Ninja, Zawadi Mauya, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo, Wazir Junior, Yacouba Songne and Michael Sarpong.

Young Africans will represent Tanzania in the CAF Champions League alongside rivals Simba.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam and Namungo who are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Young African’s Squad for 2020-21 Season so far:

Goalkeepers

Farouk Shikalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili

Defenders

Paul Godfrey, Kibwana Shomari, Yasin Mustafa, Saleh Adeyoun, Lamine Moro, Said Makapu, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Abdallah Shaibu Ninja

Midfielders

Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Juma Mahadhi, Farid Mussa, Tuisila Kisinda, Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo

Forwards

Wazir Junior, Ditram Nchimbi, Yacouba Songne, Michael Sarpong

