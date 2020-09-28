2020-21 Tanzania Premier League Match Day Four:

Sunday, 27th September 2020:

Ruvu Shooting 0-0 Biashara Mara United

Mtibwa Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

Mwadui 2-0 Ihefu

Other Results:

Friday:

Kagera Sugar 1-0 KMC

Mbeya City 0-1 Namungo

Saturday:

Polisi Tanzania 3-0 Dodoma Jiji

Tanzania Prisons 0-1 Azam

Simba 3-0 Gwambina

Young Africans registered a hard fought 1-0 victory on the road over Mtibwa Sugar during round four of the Tanzania Premier League at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Sunday.

Skipper Lamine Moro was the hero with the lone strike of the day, making it Young African’s third win out of four games (the other was a draw on match day one).

Moro scored a minute after the hour mark to break the Mtibwa Sugar resilience and claim the maximum points as well.

Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder Boban Zirintusa featured for Mtibwa Sugar suffering their first defeat of the campaign.

Zirintusa played only 36 points before he was replaced by Juma Nyangi.

An aerial contest between Mtibwa Sugar and Young Africans at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Sunday, 27th September 2020 (Credit: Young Africans Media)

A section of excited and passionate Young Africans fans at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro (Credit: Young Africans Media)

The 1935 founded club has now registered 10 points from 4 matches, same as traditional arch rivals Simba who beat newcomers Gwambina 3-0 at the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Leaders, Azam are the only club with 100 percent record after four wins in four matches.

For starters, Azam is home to Uganda Cranes hardworking right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada.

Meanwhile, Ruvu Shooting and Biashara Mara United shared the spoils in the goal-less stalemate at Mabatini in Pwani town.

Biashmara Mara United has three Ugandans in goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba, Joseph Zziwa and

Meanwhile, Mwadui had a 2-0 home win over newly promoted Ihefu at the Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga.

This was the first victory for Mwadui in the opening four games, moving to 14th on the 18 team log with 3 points.

Match day four climaxes on Monday, 28th September 2020 with Coastal Union’s home duel against JKT Tanzania at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Monday, 28th September 2020:

Coastal Union Vs JKT Tanzania – Mkwakwani Stadium, Tanga (4 PM)