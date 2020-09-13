Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2):

Sunday, 13th September 2020 Results:

Ihefu 1-0 Ruvu Shooting

Ruvu Shooting Biashara Mara United 1-0 Mwadui

Mwadui Young Africans 1-0 Mbeya City

Monday, 14th September 2020: Namungo Vs Polisi Tanzania – Majaliwa Stadium, Lindi (4 PM)

Young Africans Football Club smiled to a slim1-0 victory over Mbeya City at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Lamine Moro scored the lone strike with three minutes left on the clock of the flood-lit match.

Moro headed home a teasing corner kick delivery from second half substitute, Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo.

Young Africans got to four points from two matches having drawn their first game last weekend, during the one all stalemate against Tanzania Prisons.

In the other match played, Biashara Mara United edged Mwadui 1-0 at the Karume Stadium in Mara town.

Second half substitute Deogratius Judika scored the lone strike on the evening for Biashara Mara United’s second win on a row.

Francis Balaza’s coached side had triumphed over new-side Gwambina 1-0 on match day one.

The three Ugandans at Biashara Mara United; goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba, Joseph Zziwa and Ambrose Awio did not all feature in the match because of pending paperwork to attain work permits.

Newcomers Ihefu Football Club recorded a slim 1-0 home win against Ruvu Shooting at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya City.

This was the first victory for the newly promoted side having lost 2-1 at home against the reigning champions Simba on match day one last weekend.

Other Match Day 2 Results:

Saturday, 12th September 2020:

Mtibwa Sugar 1-1 Simba

Simba JKT Tanzania 0-2 Dodoma Jiji

Dodoma Jiji KMC 2-1 Tanzania Prisons

Friday, 11th September 2020:

Azam 2-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Gwambina 0-0 Kagera Sugar

All Match Day 1 Results: