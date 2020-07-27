The management of Tanzania Premier League outfit Young Africans (Yanga) Football Club has immediately terminated the employment contract of their head coach Luc Eymael over racists comments.

The club cited Eymael’s abusive and racists remarks toward the fans after their 1-0 victory over Lupuli on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

In a media statement issued by the club’s deputy secretary general and legal counsel, Simon Patrick, Young Africans branded Eymael’s comments as unprofessional and unsportsmanlike.

Young Africans Football Club has been irritated with the abusive and racists remarks made by our coach Luc Emyael that have circulated in the social media and various media outlets. In regard to his unprofessional and unsportsmanlike behaviour, the management of Yanga FC, therefore, hereby terminate Luc Emyael’s contract by and relieving him of his duties as the club’s with immediate effect as from July 27th, 2020. Club Statement

To that effect, the club has also added that they will ensure that the Belgian national, who joined them at the start of the 2019 season shall depart the country soonest.

Young Africans Football Club has also apologized to the entire country, Tanzania’s football governing body (TFF), club members and fans in general, upholding the values of discipline, love and respect as embraced by the football, the beautiful game.

The club will ensure that he leaves Tanzania as soon as possible without fail.

Yanga takes this opportunity to apologize to the country’s leadership, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) executive, the club’s members and fans and to the citizens of Tanzania occasioned by the disgusting and demeaning remarks uttered by our tactician Luc Emyael.

Yanga upholds the values discipline, love and respect upon which the club has built it’s foundation and abhors anything that promotes segregation and hate. Club Statement

The 2019-20 Tanzania Premier League season successfully ended on Sunday, 26th July 2020 with the champions Simba finishing on 88 points, a massive 16 points clear of Young Africans.

Eymael is a former goalkeeper who has vast experience on the African continent with a UEFA “A” license.

