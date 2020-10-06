Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie has praised Ugandan athlete and 5000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei as a superstar.

Gebrselassie, who enjoyed success breaking 5,000m and 10,000m world records lauded Cheptegei after watching him break Kenenisa Bekele’s record in Monaco.

Having set 27 world records, including a 5,000m time of 12:39.36 in Helsinki, 1998, Gebrselassie couldn’t believe Cheptegei’s exploits that made history.

“He is a superstar and simply the best,” Gebrselassie said of Cheptegei via the Olympic Channel before predicting his potential to run 12:35.

“I watched the 5,000m world record in Monaco, and it didn’t look hard [for him] compared to the time I ran the 5,000m.

Haile Gebrselassie Credit: Courtesy Photo

“It looks like he can run 12:35 for 5,000m. It’s amazing to see such wonderful athletes in this generation. I don’t know what is going to be the time in the future.”

Cheptegei ran 12:35:36 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting to break the 5000m record set in 2004.