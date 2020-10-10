Gallagher Premiership Semi-final

Result: Wasps 47-24 Bristol Bears (HT: 23-05)

Zach Kibirige was on the scoresheet as Wasps beat Bristol Bears, 47-24, to book a place in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final.

Kibirige, an English rugby player of Ugandan descent, raced away for the try after latching onto a loose ball in the midfield during the second half of the semi-final playoff match at Ricoh Arena on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

64' WASPS FOURTH TRY! @ZachKibirige latches onto a loose ball and races away to score… pic.twitter.com/zf46vaydVe — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) October 10, 2020

The scoring was opened by Malakai Fekitoa after a chip to touch down under the uprights in the eighth minute. However, that would be his final act in the game as he limped off with an injury. Fekitoa has been an important part of the Wasps backline who will not want to miss him in the final.

Creator Jimmy Gopperth then turned scorer with a try in the fourteenth before slotting a penalty through to make it 13-00. Bears responded after the halfway mark with a Luke Morahan try before Wasps stamped their authority in the match. A penalty and try before the break made it 23-05 as Wasps looked destined for the victory.

The second half was as entertaining as it could get. Six tries, three apiece for each side, were scored within about 30 minutes of the half. But it was Wasps who proved too hot for Bears to handle in the first half that were victorious at full time.

Wasps players celebrate at full time. [Credit: Wasps Rugby Twitter] Credit: Wasps Rugby Twitter

Wasps, who finished second behind Exeter Chiefs after 22 rounds of the regular season, now wait to confirm their opponent in the final. Chiefs will be taking on Bath Rugby in the second semi-final later on Saturday night.

The Premiership Final is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Twickenham Stadium.