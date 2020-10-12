International Friendly Matches (Sunday, 11th October 2020 Results):

Tanzania 0-1 Burundi

South Africa 1-2 Zambia

Malawi 0-0 Zimbabwe

Gabon 2-0 Benin

Burundi edged Tanzania 1-0 during an international friendly match played at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Sunday.

Saido Ntibazonkiza scored the all important goal for Burundi, a side coached by Jimmy Ndayizeye.

Currently unattached to any club, Ntibazonkiza collected Al Taawoun’s Cedric Amissi’s pass inside the goal area before firing into the roof of the net with 5 minutes to end the game.

The two countries used this game as a build up to the match days 3 and 4 for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Action between Tanzania and Burundi at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (Credit: TFF)

In the group E double header qualifier away to Mauritania, Burundi will play the hosts at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott city on 9th November 2020.

Mauritania will then visit Burundi in Bujumbura on 17th November 2020.

Tanzania, on the other hand, will face Tunisia at the Stade Olympique de Radès in Radès city on 9th November 2020 and then return leg shall be played at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium on 17th November 2020.

Meanwhile, South Africa lost 2-1 to visiting Zambia. Keegan Dolly gave the hosts the lead on 67 minutes.

Kelvin Kampamba replied for Zambia in the 78th minute before Chaniza Zulu’s winner 8 minutes to full time.

Malawi and Zimbabwe shared the spoils in the international build up. Gabon defeated Benin 2-0.

Other results:

Belgium 1-1 Ivory Coast

Kenya 2-1 Zambia

Morocco 3-1 Senegal

Mali 3-0 Ghana

South Africa 1-1 Namibia

Tunisia 3-0 Sudan

Burkina Faso 3-0 Democratic Republic of Congo

The Gambia 0-3 Congo

Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

Zambia 1-0 Malawi

Mauritania 2-1 Sierra Leone

Cameroon 0-0 South Sudan