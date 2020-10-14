2020-21 Tanzania Premier League (Round 6):

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Results

Biashara United 1-0 Ihefu

JKT Tanzania 0-1 Ruvu Shooting

KMC 0-0 Coastal Union

Namungo 2-1 Kagera Sugar

Biashara United edged visiting Ihefu 1-0 at the Kiataba Stadium during match day six of the Tanzania Premier League at Karume stadium in Musoma on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

Ramadhan Chombo headed to force Ihefu goalkeeper and captain Andrew Kayuni into an own goal in the 87th minute off a well delivered corner kick as Francis Baraza’s coached side earned the maximum points.

In six games played so far, Biashara Mara has now won four games, drawn and lost once, taking their tally of points to 13, same as Young Africans and Simba.

Biashara United is home to three Ugandans (goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba, Joseph Zziwa and Ambrose Awio.

The trio did not make the 18 man squad.

During the other games played on the same day, JKT Tanzania fell 1-0 at their own Jamhuri fortress to visiting Ruvu Shooting.

Substitute David Richard came off the bench to score the match winner in the 82nd minute.

KMC and Coastal Union shared the spoils during the goalless draw at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

Namungo, a side coached by Thierry Hitimana overcame Kagera Sugar 2-1 at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Kagera took the lead after 19 minutes through Yusuph Mhilu. Three minutes later, Hashim Manyanya brought the game level before Blaise Bigirimana’s winner on 63 minutes.

This was the third win for Namungo in 6 matches as they have now collected 9 points and ascended to 8th on the 18 team log.

Continuation of match day 6:

Match day six continues with two matches on Thursday, 15th October 2020.

Azam football club, home to Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada will be eyeing to consolidate their grip aloft the summit of the table standings with a home contest against Mwadui at the Azam Complex.

Wadada is fresh from the Uganda Cranes training in Dubai where the team had camped for six days in preparation for the AFCON 2021 group B double header against South Sudan.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Gwambina will take on Mtibwa Sugar at the Gwambina Stadium.

Friday has a single game when Dodoma Jiji, another newly promoted side will battle Mbeya City at the Jamhuri Stadium.

On Thursday, 22nd October 2020, round six will climax as Young Africans host Polisi Tanzania at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Tanzania Prisons will then entertain Simba at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Other Matches:

Thursday, October 15, 2020:

Azam vs Mwadui – Azam Complex (7 PM)

Gwambina Vs Mtibwa Sugar – Gwambina Stadium (4 PM)

Friday, October 16, 2020: Dodoma Jiji Vs Mbeya City – Jamhuri Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 22, 2020:

Young Africans Vs Polisi Tanzania – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (7 PM)

Tanzania Prisons Vs Simba – Nelson Mandela Stadium (4 PM)

Top Scorers:

Prince Dube (Azam) – 5

Meddie Kagere (Simba) – 4

Chris Mugalu (Simba) – 4

Blaise Bigirimana (Namungo) – 3

Yusuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar) – 3