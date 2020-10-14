2020-21 Tanzania Premier League (Round 6 Matches):

Wednesday, October 14, 2020:

Biashara United Vs Ihefu – Kiataba Stadium (4 PM)

JKT Tanzania Vs Ruvu Shooting – Jamhuri Stadium (4 PM)

KMC Vs Coastal Union – Uhuru Stadium (4 PM)

Namungo Vs Kagera Sugar – Majaliwa Stadium (4 PM)

The Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 returns on Wednesday, 14th October 2020 with an assortment of matches on match day 6 after the FIFA international window.

The league return coincides with the Nyerere Day celebrations in honour of the former Tanzanian leader.

Biashara United, home to three Ugandans (goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba, Joseph Zziwa and Ambrose Awio) shall entertain newly promoted Ihefu at the Kiataba Stadium.

Biashara is positioned sixth on the 18 team log with 10 points as Ihefu is 17th with a single point in five matches.

In the other matches, KMC (9th on the table standings) shall play 15th placed Coastal Union at the Uhuru Stadium.

9th positioned Namungo (6 points from five matches) entertains 13th Kagera Sugar at the Majaliwa Stadium.

JKT Tanzania, who are 16th host 12th Ruvu Shooting at the Jamhuri Stadium.

On Thursday, 15th October 2020, Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam, the table leaders will be home to Mwadui at the Azam Complex.

Wadada is fresh from the Uganda Cranes training in Dubai where the team had camped for six days in preparation for the AFCON 2021 group B double header against South Sudan.

Still on Thursday, newcomers Gwambina will take on Mtibwa Sugar at the Gwambina Stadium.

Ugandan creative midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere plays for Mtibwa Sugar.

Mtibwa Sugar players during a limbering session (Boban Zirintusa is on extreme right)

Friday has a single game when Dodoma Jiji, another newly promoted side will battle Mbeya City at the Jamhuri Stadium.

Round six will wind down on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 when Young Africans host Polisi Tanzania at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

On the same day, Tanzania Prisons will play Simba at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

The international window witnessed Burundi overcome a 10 man Tanzanian side 1-0 at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium on Sunday.

Burundi edged Tanzania 1-0 during an international build up match on Sunday, 11th October 2020 (Credit: TFF)

Saido Ntibazonkiza netted a stunning long range goal with five minutes to play. He has since been signed by Young Africans.

Also, a couple of clubs played build up matches. Azam played two matches against Mafunzo and Fountain Gate winning 3-1 and 4-0 respectively.

Young Africans beat Mwadui 1-0 with Ghanaian Michael Sarpong scoring an 81st strike.

Other Matches:

Thursday, October 15, 2020:

Azam vs Mwadui – Azam Complex (7 PM)

Gwambina Vs Mtibwa Sugar – Gwambina Stadium (4 PM)

Friday, October 16, 2020: Dodoma Jiji Vs Mbeya City – Jamhuri Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 22, 2020:

Young Africans Vs Polisi Tanzania – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (7 PM)

Tanzania Prisons Vs Simba – Nelson Mandela Stadium (4 PM)