On Wednesday October 14, 2020, SC Villa interim leadership led by William Nkemba unveiled a new structure on which the club will be run.

The move to make the club a community owned implies that every passionate SC Villa fan can now be part and parcel of the club, ending the big man syndrome where the club president appeared to be sole owner and chief financier of the club.

SC Villa fans will become OWNERS of the CLUB by subscribing to the TRUST and also watch all home matches free

Under the new structure, every fan who pays an annual fee of Ugx. 50,000 becomes part of the Villa Members Trust who will own the assets of the club.

Each Member of the Villa Trust will have a right to vote for the club president once every four years and also get a season ticket that enables one to watch all home games.

PRESS RELEASE: Sports Club becomes a Community Club.



Our decision to reposition and redirect the club’s ownership and governance structure is a firm foundation for generations to come. #SCV #TheJogoos pic.twitter.com/KetlCJmA0i — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) October 14, 2020

Going forward, Sports Club Villa shall be governed through the Club Statutes and by the following structures;

1) The Club Congress (120 Persons) that shall be the legislative body of the club composed of paid up Villa Trust Members.

2) The Club Executive Board (11 Persons) that shall be the executive body of the club composed of paid up Club Congress Members.

3) The Club President (1 Person) that shall be elected every four (4) years by the Villa Members Trust Members, chair the Club Congress and Club Executive Board and together with the board, supervise the Club Secretariat.

4) The Club CEO employed on contract, who shall head the Club Secretariat and whose role will be the day-to-day running of the club, supported by other administrative and technical staff.

William Nkemba, former SC Villa defender is also the club’s interim chairman Credit: John Batanudde

When to subscribe?

According to Nkemba, registration and subscription for the 2020/21 season starts on October 30 on various platforms including online and ends on December 31.

“We are almost behind schedule for this season but we believe two months is enough time for Villa fans to subscribe to the Trust,” he said.

Meanwhile, another fee will be determined factoring in the effects of covid19 pandemic for the 120 members who will make the Congress.

SC Villa applaud fans after a league game last season

SC Villa Achievements

16 Ugandan Premier League Titles: 1982, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004

9 Uganda Cup Titles: 1983, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2009 and 2015

3 CECAFA Clubs Cups: 1987, 2003, 2005

13 CAF Champions League Appearances: 1983 (Quarter-Finals), 1985 (1st Round), 1987 (Second Round), 1988 (Second Round), 1991 (Finalist), 1993 (Quarter-Finals), 1999 (Second Round), 2000 (Preliminary Round), 2001 (Second Round), 2002 (First Round), 2003 (First Round), 2004 (First Round), 2005 (First Round)

1 CAF Confederation Cup Appearance: 2010

2 CAF Cup Appearances: 1992 (Finalist) and 1994

3 CAF Cup Winners’ Cup Appearances: 1984 (Quarter-Finals), 1989 (First Round) and 1990 (First Round)